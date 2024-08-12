D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Featured In Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Extended Product Roadmap, Enhancements To Quantum Cloud Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave” or the“Company”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), which delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness to the community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The news release covers D-Wave's announcement that it is extending its product development roadmap with enhancements to its LeapTM quantum cloud service.



D-Wave announced that it is working to strengthen the connection between quantum optimization, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) by extending its product development roadmap with enhancements to its Leap quantum cloud service. These enhancements are designed to bring new quantum AI solutions to the commercial market. The roadmap is intended to help customers address a variety of AI/ML workloads, including pretraining optimization, more accurate and efficient model training, and opening new AI business use cases that require the integration of AI and business optimization.

In the press release, the company noted that the new Quantum AI extension to its product development roadmap is focused on three key development areas: quantum distributions for generative AI, Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM) Architectures, and GPU integration with D-Wave's Leap quantum cloud service. The announcement also cited several specific customer use cases related to D-Wave's Quantum AI solutions.

“We're seeing early evidence that annealing quantum computing could play a key role in helping AI/ML with more efficient model training, reduced energy consumption and faster time-to-solution,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave.“With results demonstrating our annealing quantum computer's ability to outperform classical techniques, coupled with rapidly increasing demand from our customers for Quantum AI solutions that integrate with their business optimization requirements, we believe the impact of D-Wave's Quantum AI solutions could be transformative, bringing a powerful set of new computing tools for generative AI.”

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers-and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

