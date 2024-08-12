Techsommet's Virtual Event On Transforming Business Operations: Future Of BPA. Sponsors Pipefy(Platinum) Camunda(Silver)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TechSommet's virtual event,“Transforming Business Operations: Future of BPA,” takes place on August 15, 2024. Sponsors: Pipefy (Platinum) Camunda(Silver)

- Bo Kinloch - Director Operations at HasbroSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where digital transformation is no longer optional but essential, businesses are increasingly seeking ways to streamline their operations and enhance efficiency. Understanding the pivotal role Business Process Automation (BPA) plays in achieving these goals, TechSommet is proud to present its upcoming virtual event,“Transforming Business Operations: Future of BPA,” scheduled for August 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET.As companies navigate the complexities of modern business environments, BPA offers a critical solution for optimizing workflows, improving agility, and driving operational excellence. This event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts to explore how BPA can revolutionize business processes and address the challenges faced by organizations today.Event Highlights:Pipefy , our Platinum sponsor, will showcase its innovative approach to business process optimization. Pipefy empowers every "doer" to streamline and automate workflows without writing a single line of code. By equipping users with the tools to independently enhance their work, Pipefy drives agility and efficiency, delivering superior outcomes through workflow optimization.Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO of Pipefy, will open the event with a keynote session.Alessio, an Endeavor Entrepreneur with a distinguished background in mergers, acquisitions, and revitalizations, brings invaluable insights from his leadership in founding Pipefy and his role as an advisor and angel investor for technology startups.Sobhan Daliry, Chief Product Officer at Pipefy, will join the panel discussion to share his expertise in innovative workflow solutions. With a track record of successful startups and roles at major companies like Claro and Oi, Sobhan's insights will illuminate the future of process optimization.Camunda , our Silver sponsor, will demonstrate its prowess in orchestrating processes across people, systems, and devices. Camunda's solutions enable seamless collaboration between business and IT teams, empowering organizations to design, automate, and improve end-to-end processes with agility and resilience.Industry Leaders:Claire Grosjean, Sr. Director of Business Process Management at Technology Credit Union, will present on "Overcoming Challenges: Addressing Common Obstacles and Solutions in BPA Adoption." Claire's extensive experience in finance, accounting, and process improvement will provide practical strategies for overcoming hurdles in BPA implementation.Bill Arneson, Director of Business Operational Transformation at Moffitt Cancer Center, will speak on "Automation and the Future with AI Agents." Bill's background in IT management and successful projects will offer forward-looking insights into the role of AI agents in business transformation.Moderator:The event will be moderated by Michael Schank, Founder and Managing Director of Process Inventory Advisors, will serve as the event moderator. Michael is a distinguished thought leader specializing in Digital Transformation and Operational Excellence. With over 25 years of experience in the Financial Services industry, he has empowered clients with innovative solutions in technology and process management. Michael is also the author of Digital Transformation Success, which introduces his groundbreaking Process Inventory framework, available on Amazon.Panelists:Tyler HooperSr of Strategy and Transformation at Pure StorageTyler is a seasoned Revenue Operations Executive with over 15 years in the technology sector. Specializing in business transformation and AI initiatives, Tyler has led diverse teams and optimized sales processes at industry-leading companies. His expertise in leveraging data and technology to drive business success will add significant value to the discussion.Billy QuinnExecutive Director - Wholesale Banking Digital Lending Transformation Ex Wells FargoBilly is a seasoned expert in wholesale banking, restructuring, turnaround advisory, and business process transformation. As a leader in operational excellence and product enablement, Billy brings a wealth of knowledge in driving successful transformations and improving business processes.Panel Discussion:The event will feature an engaging panel discussion, moderated by Michael Schank, where our expert panelists will delve into BPA trends, challenges, and best practices. Attendees will gain actionable insights into optimizing business processes and driving efficiency through innovative solutions.The topic of the panel discussion: Future-Proofing Business: Operations: Trends and Predictions in BPA.This event is a unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights from leading experts in Business Process Automation. Attendees will learn about cutting-edge solutions, practical strategies for overcoming implementation challenges, and the future of process optimization. By participating, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to drive operational excellence and transform your business processes. Join us to stay ahead of the curve and discover how BPA can redefine your organization's efficiency and success.Register Today:Don't miss the chance to be part of this transformative event. For more details on the agenda and to register, visit our event website:Registration Link : #/registrationAbout TechSommet:TechSommet is a leading organizer of B2B events, dedicated to providing high-impact platforms for industry leaders, innovators, and professionals. Our events focus on exploring the latest trends and technologies across various sectors, delivering valuable insights, and fostering meaningful connections.

Dan Barretto

Techsommet LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube