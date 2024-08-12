Ignite Social Media Releases 2024 Trends Survey: Insights Into Social Media Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Survey reveals social marketers favorite tools, top struggles, how success is measured and more.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ignite Social Media, the original social media agency ®, has released the results of its inaugural "Ignite Social Media Trends Survey," offering a comprehensive snapshot of the state of social media marketing in 2024.The survey, conducted in June and July 2024, gathered insights from over 100 social media marketing professionals across various sectors, highlighting the challenges, strategies, and innovations shaping the industry today."While the average social media team is only 2 people, the vast majority of social media marketers are happy in their careers," said Jim Tobin, CEO and Founder of Ignite Social Media. "The survey found that they are continuing to struggle with creating the huge volume of content we're asked to create, and measurement also remains tricky. But there's so much more in here that anyone work in social media will find interesting."Key Findings from the Survey:Team Sizes and Workloads: The survey revealed that the average social media team consists of only 2 people. This small team size may contribute to one of the most significant challenges faced by respondents, with 33% reporting they are being asked to do too much. Other top struggles include generating engagement (43%) and creating content (34%).Preferred Platforms: Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn emerged as the top platforms for brands, with 98%, 96%, and 74% of brands actively using them, respectively. These three platforms were also surveyed as the most successful platforms for brands.Content Strategies and Metrics: Video content continues to dominate, with 91% of respondents ranking videos and reels as the most successful content types. Despite the industry's focus on direct returns, most social media marketers are using engagements (87%), reach (56%), and follower growth (41%) as the most common metrics.Other topics covered in the survey results include budget and paid social media advertising, the role of AI in social media and career satisfaction with social media marketing.The "Ignite Social Media Trends Survey" provides valuable insights into the current state of social media marketing. As the industry continues to evolve, understanding these challenges, tools, and strategies is essential for marketers aiming to stay ahead of the curve.Download the Full Report: For those interested in exploring these insights further, the full survey results are available for download on our website. Visit to access the complete report and learn how these trends can inform your social media strategy.About Ignite Social Media:Ignite Social Media, founded in 2007, is the original social media agency, and is dedicated to helping brands harness the power of social media to connect, engage, and inspire. Learn more at .

