JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION STAR SAM NEILL TO AUCTION CAST-SIGNED FUNKO POPS! TO SUPPORT CHILD REFUGEES

Sam Neill's Personal Set of Cast-Autographed Funko Pops!

PROPSTORE IS PROUD TO PRESENT CAST-SIGNED FUNKO POPS! FROM THE JURASSIC PARK AND JURASSIC WORLD FILMS FROM SAM NEILL'S PERSONAL ARCHIVE

- Brandon Alinger, COO of PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JURASSIC WORLD : DOMINION STAR SAM NEILL TO AUCTION CAST-SIGNED FUNKO POPS! TO SUPPORT CHILD REFUGEESPROPSTORE IS PROUD TO PRESENT CAST-SIGNED FUNKO POPS! FROM THE JURASSIC PARK AND JURASSIC WORLD FILMS FROM SAM NEILL'S PERSONAL ARCHIVETHE AUCTION OF FUNKO POPS! SIGNED BY LAURA DERN (DR. ELLIE SATTLER), JEFF GOLDBLUM (DR. IAN MALCOLM), CHRIS PRATT (OWEN GRADY), BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD (CLAIRE DEARING) AND SAM NEILL (DR. ALAN GRANT) WILL BENEFIT SAVE THE CHILDREN NEW ZEALANDJURASSIC WORLD DOMINION (2022)Sam Neill's Personal Set of Cast-Autographed Funko Pops!Propstore, one of the world's leading film and TV memorabilia companies, will hold its annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia this month, which will include these cast-signed Funko Pops!.Over 1,900 rare and iconic are expected to fetch over $10 million during Propstore's unique Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will run over three days from Thursday, August 15 through Sunday August 18 starting at 9:30am PT each day. Registration is now open atOnline proxy bids can be submitted from effective immediately. In-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles, on August 15th. Online and telephone bids can be placed across the whole event.Sam Neill commented:“They're all signed. They're unopened. No one else has this set in the world. They're absolutely invaluable. And you will want to go for the auction and get these. Look here's me, rather cruelly with a grey beard and a hat of course... you won't want to miss out on this, will you?”Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, said on the upcoming auction: "Propstore has had a very successful relationship with Mr. Neill and we are thrilled he has contributed this incredible item to the auction. We are honored that he has chosen Propstore to help with the child refugee crisis that affects the entire globe."# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images, and interviews, please contact:Felicity Beardshaw at Propstore at ... or +44 (0)7901 848262Lot images can be downloaded from the following Dropbox link (copy and paste link):Please credit: PropstoreFor further information please contact:Felicity Beardshaw at Propstore at ... or (+44) 7901 848 262Registration and online bidding are now open at:About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting-prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on .

