Pest Control Market Growth At 5.3% CAGR By 2031 Growing Awareness Of Health And Hygiene Promoting

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pest Control was valued at USD 21.85 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 23.01 Billion in 2023 to USD 34.78 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The increasing frequency of urbanization and growing population has increased the demand for pest control services. As population increases with urban development, pest issues increase so there is a need for effective pest control solutions.

Health and sanitation concerns are on the rise, increasing the need for pest control. These insects carry potential health risks as they carry diseases and allergens. These communities are turning to professional pest management to address pest problems, increasing awareness in residential and commercial areas, and improving sanitation and preventive measures.

Top Players in the Pest Control Market

.Anticimex International AB (Sweden)

.BASF SE (Germany)

.Bayer AG (Germany)

.Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC (Switzerland)

.Rollins, Inc. (Georgia)

.Rentokil Initial plc (UK)

.Dodson Pest (US)

.FMC Corporation (US)

.ADAMA (Israel)

.RATSENSE (Singapore)

.Brandenburg (Germany)

.Orkin LLC (US)

.Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (US)

Trends Shaping the Future of Pest Control

The following are the key Pest Control Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Integrating technology into pest management: Innovations such as IoT-related networking systems, remote monitoring systems and data analytics are driving a dramatic change in the pest control market. These advances contribute to the accuracy movement high in the detection and management of these parasites, making the methods more strategic than contingent. In addition, many organizations have embraced IT to attract and serve customers, increasing efficiency and customer experience.

Shift towards environmentally friendly sustainability solutions: This is due to environmental and green preventive measures arising from environmental and consumer needs legislation. Biological pesticides, biological solutions, other non-chemical methods of tropical pest management, some mechanisms and techniques are being used for sedentary agriculture exist as regularly as after Ears Green pest control programs, and industry is supporting research to find better alternatives to pesticides.

In March 2024, Pelsis Group officially launched the company's latest digital innovation: EverSmart Rodent, a new remote analytics service for rodent management About this groundbreaking innovation, it clicks alerting users of mouse positions in real-time to improve operational fleet as well as operational efficiency as resident response time.

In June 2023, Corteva AgriSense opened a center of excellence in crop protection and yield research in Eschbach, Germany. Innovation through this facility will help ensure sustainable solutions for farmers. The expansion helps Corteva conduct research to increase crop protection, which is necessary to protect crops from diseases and pests, and consequently to the market for pest control thrive.

Rising Demand Due to Climate Change in Next 4-5 Years

Increased demand due to climate change: As global temperatures increase, pest populations are expected to increase, especially in areas previously unaffected by a pest. This will require pest control services elsewhere.

Legislative changes: New laws such as the U.S. The Food Safety Modernization Act may increase the need for antimicrobial products in food and beverages to ensure compliance with stringent safety standards.

Increase in environmentally friendly solutions: There has been a shift in the market towards environmentally friendly and sustainable pest control products.

Segments covered in Pest Control Market are as follows:

.Pest Type

oInsects, Rodents, Termites, Wildlife, and Other Pest Types

.Control Method

oChemical (Insecticides, Rodenticides, Other Chemicals), Mechanical (Trapping, Mesh Screens, Ultrasonic Vibrations), Biological (Microbials, Plant Extracts, Predatory Insects), and Software & Services

.Application

oCommercial, Residential, Livestock, Industrial, and Other Applications

.Mode of Application

oPowder, Sprays, Pellets, Traps, and Baits

Technology-Driven Change: The Future of Pest Control in the Next 10 Years

Technological trends: Continued technological advances, including AI-powered pest management and automated systems, will transform the industry. This technology will increase service efficiency and customer satisfaction and drive long-term growth.

Global Expansion As pest control becomes an important service in emerging markets, companies will expand their operations.

Conclusion: An Evolving Landscape of Innovation and Safety

The pest control market continues to evolve, driven by technological advances, growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the increasing importance of effective pest control a to meet customer and regulatory agency requirements and invest in new strategies such as biological control, smart pest management systems and environmentally friendly products around the area. Urbanization and climate change further affected the insect population. With an emphasis on safety, efficacy and sustainability, the future of pest control promises to better protect homes, businesses and agriculture than ever before.

