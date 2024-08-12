SMART Reports A Successful 27Th International Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S.M.A.R.T. Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Newsletter and - Neil Brick, Editor

Conference included Neil Brick, Dr. Alison Miller, Dr. Lynn Brunet, Patricia Quinn and Michael Skinner

SMART Reports a Successful 27th S.M.A.R.T. Newsletter - Neil Brick, Editor

SMART reports on the 27th ritual abuse and mind control conference since 1998. The conference was August 10 - 11, 2024.



Speakers:

Dr. Alison Miller

presented on Stabilizing and Healing Techniques for Survivors.

Survivors have front people and insiders, parts hidden inside, who react to things in the present as if it was the past. Front people have been trained to be in denial about the history of abuse and about the existence of other inside people. Dr. Alison Miller is a retired clinical psychologist who practiced for over forty years, specializing for the last twenty-five years in survivors of ritual abuse and mind control. Her new book, Demystifying Mind Control and Ritual Abuse: A Manual for Therapists, is available at



Dr. Lynn Brunet

discussed Traces of Masonic Ritual Abuse in Carl Jung's Red Book and Black Books. Jung recorded these experiences in journals that he called the Black Books and The Red Book. In late 2018 the Answer to Jung: Making Sense of The Red Book was published. This study demonstrates that Jung's fantasies are not entirely original but that their plots, characters, settings and symbolism are remarkably similar to some of the higher degree rituals of Continental Freemasonry. Lynn Brunet (PhD) is an Australian art historian, artist and survivor of Masonic ritual abuse. Her book is available at



Patricia Quinn

talked about Exploring Our Many Facets Through SoulCollage (C). Patricia Quinn MS, ATR-BC, LCAT, NBCCH is an artist and art therapist in private practice in Orange, NY.



Michael Skinner

spoke about Musical Performance and Sharing About Why His Songs Were Written. He uses his music for healing and speaking out as an advocate addressing the concerns of trauma, abuse and mental health.

Michael Skinner is an award-winning advocate, educator, writer and critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist, addressing the issues of trauma, abuse and mental health concerns.

