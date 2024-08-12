Canadian Green Tech Revolutionizes Home Solar Installation With Innovative Solutions And Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Green Tech (CGT), a pioneering company, is set to transform the residential solar installation in Canada. Leveraging advanced and strategic partnerships, CGT is uniquely positioned to address and solve key pain points for looking to adopt solar solutions.

Founded by accomplished Ontario based entrepreneur Scott Porter, CGT stands out as a central hub for best-in-class tools and technologies. The company has developed a robust that simplifies the solar installation process, making it more accessible for homeowners across Canada.

"Our mission is to streamline the solar installation experience," said Scott Porter, CEO of Canadian Green Tech. "We aim to empower homeowners with the tools they need to easily transition to sustainable energy, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently."

With a focus on integration, CGT has aggregated essential services to offer a seamless, end-to-end customer experience. From instant customized solar project proposals using AI-driven mapping and satellite imagery, to a simplified application and approval process for construction loans, CGT ensures that transitioning to solar power for your home is straightforward and hassle-free.

Also leading the charge is Jason Buchanan, as Chief Operating Officer for Canadian Green Tech, and former Managing Partner for AMJ Campbell Van Lines Halifax and Premiere Van Lines.

The Advisory Board for Canadian Green Tech, is also led by Adam Miron co-founder of HEXO Corp.

Canadian Green Tech has developed long standing strategic relationships with Tier 1 financial institutions, suppliers, and retail chain stores with national warehousing and distribution to become a champion for sustainability, and by transforming Canada's residential solar market, making clean energy more accessible and affordable for all.

For more information about Canadian Green Tech and its innovative solutions, visit .

Contact:

Ashley Breton

[email protected]

1-877-552-9910

SOURCE Canadian Green Tech