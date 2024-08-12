Renewed Military Might: Japan’S Challenge To China In The South China Sea And Beyond

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan is stepping up its defense collaborations with Southeast Asian nations that challenge China's expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea.



This move reflects a strategic pivot in Japan's foreign policy, potentially setting the stage for deeper geopolitical shifts in the region.



During a recent visit to Vietnam, Japanese Defense Minoru Kihara finalized a deal to transfer two logistical support to the country.



This move symbolizes Japan's commitment to deepening ties with nations opposing China's maritime claims.



This gesture was part of a broader initiative that included a joint military exercise with the Philippines, emphasizing the shared objective of maintaining a "free and open Indo-Pacific."



A couple of weeks ago, the Philippines and Japan signed a pivotal troop access agreement to counter China's expanding influence in the Pacific.







This reciprocal access agreement (RAA) facilitates troop deployments between the two nations, marking a significant advancement in their defense cooperation.



However, these actions are a clear response to China's assertive posture in the South China Sea , where it claims nearly total sovereignty.



This claim has led to heightened tensions, especially with the Philippines and Vietnam. Both countries have experienced direct confrontations with China.

Japan's Strategic Shift in Regional Security

By providing military support and engaging in joint exercises, Japan is signaling a shift towards more active security involvement in the region.



This shift is underscored by Vietnam elevating its diplomatic relationship with Japan to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This move reflects their mutual interest in countering China's influence.



Experts, including Collin Koh from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, view Japan's move as a cautious yet significant step towards altering the regional security landscape.



The supply of non-lethal military equipment could potentially escalate to more advanced technology transfers.



This shift reflects a long-term strategy to support Southeast Asian nations in their disputes with China.



In addition, this strategic realignment is partly driven by the recognition that China's dominance in the region is not unchallenged.



Southeast Asian countries are increasingly seeking to balance China's power through external alliances, with Japan emerging as a key partner.



In essence, Japan's actions are not just about bolstering defense; they are about shaping a regional balance of power that can sustain stability and deter unilateral dominance by any single nation, particularly in contested maritime zones.

Background

Japan is transitioning from its pacifist post-World War II stance to a significant defense export role globally.



Tokyo has approved a plan to export advanced fighter jets. These jets were developed with the UK and Italy under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).



However, this strategic move aims to enhance Japan's defense capabilities and deepen international defense and technology partnerships.



Japan will export these next-generation jets to 15 countries with defense agreements. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance regional security and demonstrate Japan's technological advancements.



Expected to succeed Japan's F-2s by 2035, these jets feature superior stealth and sensor technology. They also have the capability to integrate with drones and satellites.



As Japan prepares for strategic dialogues in Washington, this policy change signals its readiness to take on a more significant role in defense and military alliances.



This shift comes amid increasing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. This stance highlights Japan's dedication to regional stability and promoting a free and open international order.



Japan's effort to export jointly developed advanced fighter jets represents a critical strategic shift towards global defense collaboration.



It also signifies a move towards technological leadership and a proactive approach to security challenges.

MENAFN12082024007421016031ID1108544607