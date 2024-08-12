Tovino Thomas' 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' To Release On THIS Date; Motion Poster OUT!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The highly anticipated big-budget Malayalam "Ajayante Randam Moshanam" (ARM) is all set to hit theatres on September 12, during the festive Onam season. The release date was announced by the makers alongside a motion poster on social media, featuring Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi. Directed by Jithin Lal, this period fantasy film will be released in 3D and 2D in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Tovino Thomas shared the motion poster on Instagram, writing, "Ajayan arrives this Onam to unravel the mystery of Chiyothikavu, which time couldn't bury...! Worldwide release in 3D and 2D. Malayalam Hindi Kannada Tamil and Telugu".

The period fantasy film tells the story of three eras and features Tovino in triple roles as Maniyan, Ajayan, and Kunjikelu. The film also stars Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Harish Uthaman, Pramod Shetty, Nisthar Sait, and Rohini, and marks the Malayalam debut of actress Krithi Shetty.

The film's script is written by Sujith Nambiar, with music composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematography by Jomon T. John. The film is edited by Shameer Muhammed and produced by Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas under the banners Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures.

The release announcement comes after the film faced delays and speculation surrounding its release as it was marred by controversy. On July 21, the film found itself embroiled in a legal dispute amid allegations of financial misconduct. As a result, the movie's theatrical, OTT, and satellite releases have been put on hold, casting a shadow over its highly anticipated debut.

