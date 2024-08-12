Fire erupts at cooling tower of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a fire erupted at a cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, igniting a heated exchange of blame between Kyiv and Moscow. The incident occurred at Europe's largest nuclear power station, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the full-scale military offensive. Both sides have confirmed that there has been no increase in radiation levels around the plant, alleviating immediate fears of a nuclear emergency.



Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, claimed that the fire resulted from Ukrainian shelling targeting the town of Energodar, where the plant is located. In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian forces of starting the fire. Zelensky's social media update reassured that radiation levels at the plant were normal, and Balitsky echoed this, stating that the "radiation background" around the facility was stable.



Despite the blaze, all six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant are currently in cold shutdown, according to Balitsky. He assured that there is no risk of a steam explosion or other severe consequences, and firefighters were actively working to control the fire. A video released by Zelensky showed substantial black smoke and flames emerging from one of the cooling towers, emphasizing the severity of the incident.



The power plant is situated on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, which serves as a frontline dividing southern Ukraine. While Ukraine controls the western bank, Russia has repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of deliberately shelling the plant, a claim that Ukraine denies. Kyiv has accused Russia of using the plant as a military stronghold and placing heavy weapons there, a move Ukraine describes as nuclear "blackmail." The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has personnel stationed at the plant, has called for restraint to prevent a potential nuclear disaster caused by reckless military actions.

