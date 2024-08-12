Leap LLC Welcomes Jason Tillery As New Board Member: A Strategic Move To Enhance AI Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Leap LLC, the industry-leading software solution provider for home improvement contractors, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Tillery, Former Co-CEO and Founder of Buildout, as a new board member and operating partner. This strategic addition aims to elevate Leap's focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation.

Jason Tillery, a distinguished leader and thought influencer, has been recognized for his insights in the Forbes Business Council article titled "Why A Wait-And-See Approach To New Tech Can Get Your Company Left Behind." With his extensive experience in AI and technology integration, Jason will be pivotal in driving Leap LLC's mission to revolutionize the home improvement industry.

Patrick Fingles, CEO of Leap LLC,

expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, "We are excited to welcome such a forward-thinking and influential leader to our board. Jason's expertise in AI aligns perfectly with our strategic goals, and we are confident that his contributions will accelerate our innovation and growth trajectory."

As Leap LLC continues to innovate and enhance its software solutions, Jason Tillery's role will focus on integrating advanced AI technologies to streamline operations, improve user experience, and provide cutting-edge tools for contractors. His insights and leadership will be invaluable in ensuring that Leap remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.

Leap LLC has consistently set the standard for digital transformation in the home improvement sector. By leveraging AI, the company aims to further enhance its platform, offering contractors unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and scalability. The addition of Jason Tillery to the board underscores Leap's commitment to staying ahead of the curve and delivering exceptional value to its clients.

