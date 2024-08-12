Citius Pharmaceuticals To Host Investor Call To Discuss Recent And Upcoming Developments
Management call scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET
CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR ), today announced that it will host an investor call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 8:30 am ET to discuss recent and upcoming developments.
Citius Chairman and CEO, Leonard Mazur, will be joined by members of the management team. A question and answer period will follow management's discussion.
conference Call Details:
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
|
|
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
Dial In:
|
1-888-243-4451 (U.S. toll free)
1-412-542-4135 (international)
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
Register for the webcast here . A replay will be available on the Citius website ( ) for 90 days following the event.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. In August 2024, the FDA approved LYMPHIR, a targeted immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 Trial. Citius is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Ilanit Allen
[email protected]
908-967-6677 x113
Media Contact:
STiR-communications
Greg Salsburg
[email protected]
