Persist AI And Nivagen To Collaborate On AI-Driven Manufacturing Process For Long-Acting Injectable

The two companies intend to leverage their complementary expertise and to bring a long acting injectable and drug product to market.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persist AI and

Nivagen have announced a collaboration to co-develop a next-generation manufacturing process for long-acting injectable (LAI) drugs, using Persist's AI-based formulation and Nivagen's manufacturing capabilities. The collaboration aims to simplify and accelerate the development and approval of LAI drugs, which can provide sustained and controlled release of drugs over weeks or months, improving patient adherence and outcomes.

"We are excited to partner with Nivagen, a leading Pharmaceutical company with extensive experience and expertise in manufacturing and distributing pharmaceutical products. Together, we will leverage our AI-driven formulation platform to create a novel and scalable manufacturing process for long-acting injectables, which have the potential to transform the treatment of chronic diseases and improve patient quality of life," said Karthik Raman, CEO of Persist AI.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Persist AI, a pioneer in AI-based formulation development for drug delivery systems. Our Sacramento, CA facility is equipped with robotic lines using Isolator technology to produce sterile drug products in IV bags (both aseptically and terminally sterilized), vials, syringes, and cartridges.

Persist's new technology will enhance our capabilities to handle complex injectables like long-acting injectables at our new manufacturing site. We believe that their technology can significantly reduce the time and cost of developing and producing long-acting injectables, which are a growing and underserved market. We look forward to combining our manufacturing capabilities and distribution network with their innovative technology to bring a new and differentiated product to market," said Jay Shukla, CEO of Nivagen.

About Persist AI

Persist AI ( ) is a biotechnology company that develops drug delivery systems using AI-driven robotics. The company's technology enables rapid and efficient optimization of drug release, stability, and bioavailability, using high-throughput screening and AI/machine learning. The company's mission is to accelerate the development and approval of novel and effective drug delivery systems that can address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes. Persist is located at 890 Embarcadero Dr., West Sacramento, 95605.

About Nivagen

Nivagen ( ) is a specialty pharma company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing pharmaceutical products across generics and specialty drugs (includes sterile injectables – IV bags, vials, PFS and cartridges) and 505(b)(2)s, as well as offering 503B compounding services to the institutional channel. The company has a state-of-the-art sterile manufacturing facility that can produce various dosage forms, including sterile IV bag (both aseptic and terminally sterilized), injectables (including Vial, PFS & Cartridge) and ophthalmics. The company also has a global distribution network that can reach over 50 countries. The company's vision is to provide high-quality and affordable pharmaceutical products to customers and patients worldwide. Nivagen is located at 3900 Duckhorn Drive, Sacramento, California 95834.

