CHRISTSPIRACY FILM COLLEGE TOUR PREMIERES AT FOUR TEXAS UNIVERSITIES

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AUM Films announced today that Christspiracy , the long-awaited follow up to the hit Seaspiracy,

the Leonardo DiCaprio executive produced Cowspiracy,

and the Joaquin Phoenix executive produced What the Health, will be available to watch around the world starting September 5, 2024, on the Christspiracy

website.

To support the release of this highly anticipated film, the filmmakers are embarking on a national 17-day city college tour which begins in Texas on August 19th at the University of North Texas. The Texas portion of the tour continues through the month of August and will include stops at Texas A&M, Sam Houston State, and the University of Texas at Austin.

These stops will include on-campus screenings of the movie through a partnership with Allied Scholars , a Q&A session with the filmmaker as well as with Biomedical Scientist and CEO of Allied Scholars, Dr. Faraz Harsini, food, games, and other surprises. Space is limited and students can sign-up for these free screenings and dinner via this sign-in form

In addition, there will also be booths set up in central locations throughout each of the four campuses to encourage students to engage in lively debate about what they think they know about Jesus and how religions throughout the world have overlooked or even promoted animal exploitation.

TEXAS TOUR SCHEDULE



8/19-20 University of North Texas (screening date 8/20)

8/21-23 Texas A&M (screening date 8/22)

8/26-27 Sam Houston State University (screening date 8/27) 8/28-30 University of Texas at Austin (screening date 8/28)

Christspiracy

is an investigative documentary following daring filmmakers Kip Andersen and Kameron Waters as they expose how religious leaders are turning a blind eye to animal exploitation-despite compassion being the one core principle in all world religions.

ABOUT AUM FILMS

AUM's

(Animals United Movement) mission is to effectively and efficiently represent and elevate a harmonious voice for all life on this planet.

We promote awareness and equality for all beings and the environment through all forms of media, social and environmental justice advocacy projects, and educational centers.

We feel the best way to actualize world peace and to make our planet survive, and even thrive, is through a movement towards compassionate co-existence.

@christspiracy #WWJD #christspiracytour

