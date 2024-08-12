RCG Global Services + Inovaare Corporation Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RCG and Inovaare are entering a strategic partnership wherein RCG will leverage Inovaare's comprehensive healthcare suite of products and data to drive Enterprise Innovation, Portfolio Rationalization, and Digital Transformation in Healthcare. Concurrently, Inovaare will utilize RCG's digital services to enhance business value for enterprises.

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

RCG Global Services is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Inovaare Corporation, a leader in healthcare technology. This collaboration aims to transform the global healthcare industry by leveraging Inovaare's HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST-certified, AI-powered, low-code/no-code platform, extensive industry expertise, and RCG's robust suite of digital services.

This partnership combines Inovaare's expertise in healthcare compliance and operations with RCG Global Services' experience in digital strategy and cloud services. Together, they aim to deliver state-of-the-art digital transformation solutions that enhance operational efficiency, compliance effectiveness, and member experience.

"Inovaare is thrilled to join forces with RCG Global Services," said Pravat Rout, CEO of Inovaare. "Our advanced platform, including flagship solutions like Appeals & Grievances (A&G) and the Universe Management System (UMS), will be further enhanced by RCG's expertise. This partnership will equip healthcare organizations to quickly develop and deploy new applications, improve compliance adherence, and enhance operational efficiency."

At a time, when Healthcare organizations are trying to balance their transformation priorities between evolving compliance needs & managing cost of care while also enhancing quality and impact of care; this partnership promises to ease the burden and simplify execution. Key benefits of this partnership include:

Continuous Compliance

Inovaare's robust compliance-driven platform combined with RCG's expertise in digital services will empower health plans to stay ahead of evolving regulations, reduce audit risks, and maintain adherence to industry standards like universe management reporting and audit.

Unlocking Data & AI Potential :

Inovaare's HITRUST CSF®-Certified Smart platform, coupled with RCG's extensive data analytics capabilities in Healthcare, will enable healthcare providers to fully harness the value of their data. The partnership will deliver AI-driven automation solutions that populate compliance, operations, and analytics tools with real-time data to guide oversight and generate compliant regulatory reports, converting compliance into a strategic differentiator.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency :

By streamlining processes, the collaboration addresses operational challenges faced by healthcare organizations. Efficient member and provider onboarding, risk management, and streamlined sales and marketing efforts lead to improved efficiency.

"Inovaare's platform is designed to optimize healthcare operations with pre-built solutions such as Appeals & Grievances, Risk Management, Audit & Monitoring, Universe Management System, Process Oversight, and low-code/no-code platform. By integrating RCG Global Services' delivery excellence, Inovaare will enable healthcare organizations to quickly develop and deploy new applications, improve compliance adherence, and enhance operational efficiency," added Rout.

Ramesh Ramani, CEO of RCG Global Services, remarked, "Our partnership with Inovaare represents a significant milestone. Inovaare's robust low-code/no-code platform and digital solutions are poised to transform healthcare operations, enabling our clients to achieve quantifiable business outcomes and maintain a competitive edge in the market."

RCG Global Services and Inovaare share a commitment to driving innovation in healthcare technology shaping tomorrow. RCG's Delivery Excellence® approach ensures a cohesive strategy from value definition and design to realizing measurable business outcomes. Inovaare's platform offers elastic scalability, high availability, and stringent security and compliance measures, ensuring that healthcare organizations can trust the reliability and security of their digital transformations.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the healthcare industry. Inovaare and RCG Global Services are poised to deliver innovative solutions that achieve the greatest measurable impact for their clients, transforming customer engagement, workforce enablement, and operations optimization.

About RCG Global Services

RCG Global Services is a technology driven business solutions provider with over 50 years of experience, specializing in digital transformation and innovation through data, cloud, and AI technologies. We collaborate closely with clients, delivering high-quality solutions tailored to their business needs with an agile mindset. Headquartered in New Jersey, our diverse teams across the US, India, and the Philippines embody a culture of client focus, collaboration, creativity, and excellence.



About Inovaare Corporation

Inovaare Corporation specializes in healthcare technology, offering solutions that enhance operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve member experience. Our platform includes pre-built healthcare solutions and a state-of-the-art AI-powered platform supported by robust data management capabilities to meet the unique needs of healthcare payers, providers, life sciences, and pharma.

For more information about this partnership, please visit [RCG Global Services ( ) and Inovaare Corporation ( ).

SOURCE RCG Global Services