NIKOLA STRENGTHENS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HYDROGEN INFRASTRUCTURE WITH NEW HYLA STATION AT TOM's TRUCK CENTER IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expansion supports growing demand for sustainable solutions along the burgeoning "hydrogen highway"

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA ), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, continues to deliver

HYLA refueling solutions to support volume ramp-up for its Class 8 hydrogen cell electric trucks

in Southern Calif, just off of the 5 Freeway, one of the busiest truck routes in the U.S.

HYLA Hydrogen Refueling Station in Los Angeles County

Located at 13443 Freeway Dr. in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., this new HYLA modular refueling station is located at Tom's Truck Center , an important part of the Nikola sales and service dealer network. It begins operations today, and supports Nikola's goal of 14

refueling solutions

by year-end,

reflecting a mix of HYLA and partner stations available for our customers.

Nikola continues to launch stations and deploy assets based on anticipated demand, with the main objective of staying ahead of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck deployment to ensure fueling solutions are ready and available for end fleets.

"Nikola is committed to leading the hydrogen revolution by collaborating with key industry partners to strengthen and expand our hydrogen supply chain. Our efforts to grow the HYLA refueling infrastructure underscore our dedication to meeting the rising demand for hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and driving the transition to zero-emission transportation," said President of Energy, Ole Hoefelmann. "We thank the City of Santa Fe Springs, the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department, and Tom's Truck Center for their support in making this project a reality and advancing the HYLA hydrogen network."

Complementing the infrastructure network is Nikola's commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, offering round-the-clock assistance through dedicated HYLA Ambassadors and Operation Technicians for seamless and efficient fueling.

"We are thrilled to be the first in the U.S. to offer a hydrogen refueling station onsite at our dealership to support the first wave of Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks now on the roads," said Tom's Truck Center President and CEO KC Heidler. "Working with Nikola to make this happen also fits in perfectly with Tom's Truck Center's long-term commitment to zero-emission transportation."

The HYLA refueling network is structured to offer a diverse portfolio of solutions for Nikola's hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and additional Class 8 customers, including modular and permanent HYLA stations, "behind-the-fence" options, and partnerships such as with FirstElement Fuel in Oakland, Calif.

With the addition of the Santa Fe Springs station, Nikola is completing a crucial hydrogen fueling triangle in Southern Calif. This strategic location, together with its Ontario and Long Beach stations, now forms a robust network that spans multiple counties, serving a population of over 12 million people.*

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:

Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy

company,

Nikola is transforming commercial transportation, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem.

Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Ariz. with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Ariz.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to the benefits and capabilities of the Sant Fe Springs station or the planned HYLA fueling solutions and related hydrogen infrastructure; about the station beginning a pivotal milestone in the Company's strategic plan by staying ahead of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck deployment; about the station marking a significant stride toward sustainable transportation; and about the stations ability to drive positive environmental impact; providing customers access to hydrogen; working with partners to establish a fueling ecosystem; about the Company's dedication to meeting the rising hydrogen demand and driving the transition to zero-emission transportation; and the Company's beliefs regarding its competitive position and the benefits thereof. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to access sufficient capital to meet its requirements and fund its business; manufacturing delays and difficulties; risks related to the rollout of the Company's hydrogen fueling infrastructure and the timing thereof; construction risks and delays; the availability of access to hydrogen refueling facilities; risks associated with manufacturing batteries and fuel cell power modules; variations in and characteristics of the hydrogen fueling location, including but not limited to fueling hardware and software protocol, fuel amount, and fueling conditions, any of which may affect refueling times; variations in terrain, temperature, speed, road conditions, truck configuration, payloads and other variables which may affect range; the Company's ability to remain listed on Nasdaq; and the factors, risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

* US Census Bureau -

