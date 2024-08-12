Liveone (Nasdaq: LVO) Presents 245Th Edition: Musiclives Hamptons Festival Featuring KYLE And Jeremih

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5 Hours of VIP artist performances, across multiple genres



Combined 20MM social followers and 40B global streams

LiveOne is Dominating Live Streaming with Impressive Milestones:



200+ Million Viewers Reached 5 Billion Engagements with Fans Across 220 Countries

LiveOne has Streamed 3200 Artists, including:



Taylor Swift

Adele

Justin Beiber

Bruce Springsteen

Drake

Post Malone Olivia Rodrigo



Sponsored by LiveOne Brands: Birthday Sex Naked Chardonnay, Smyle Coffee, E11even Vodka

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that it will live stream its MusicLives Hamptons Festival, featuring 5 hours of VIP artist performances, across a variety of genres.

The event will include performances by the following artists with a combined 20 million social followers and 40 billion global streams:



Jeremih

KYLE

The Main Squeeze

Blvck Sam

Steven Schaeffer

Jev.

Lost Coop

Juice

Sam Saunders Sydney Mitchell

The performance willl be streamed and available on LiveOne.com beginning Friday, August 16th at 4:00pm PT.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications.

