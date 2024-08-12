Shirofune Showcases Advanced, Results-Driven Ecommerce And Omnichannel Advertising Automation At Etail East 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading digital tool, which empowers advertisers and agencies to achieve maximum efficiency and effectiveness across all channels, will be demonstrated at Booth #T7 and during an expert session on August 13th

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management tool, is set to exhibit its advanced ecommerce and omnichannel advertising automation at eTail East 2024 on August 12-15. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #T7 for a live demonstration of Shirofune's platform, designed to optimize ad performance and help advertisers and agencies maximize their return on ad spend (ROAS).



Additionally, Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Co-founder and CEO of Shirofune , will host a speaking session on August 13th at 2:20 PM. The session, titled“Unlocking Advertising Success: Leveraging LTV Data for Effective Campaigns,” will challenge the conventional short-term metrics of digital advertising, such as ROAS and CPA. The session will explore how advertisers can better understand the lifetime value (LTV) of customers acquired through specific campaigns, illustrating the potential pitfalls of focusing solely on short-term results. By evaluating LTV, advertisers can unlock new sales opportunities and achieve more sustainable success in their campaigns.

“When it comes to digital advertising, the key to success lies in efficiency and precision,” said Kikuchi.“Shirofune empowers advertisers and agencies by automating the complex, time-consuming aspects of campaign management. Our platform ensures that every ad dollar is spent wisely, optimizing campaigns across multiple channels to achieve the best possible return on investment. At eTail East 2024, we're excited to demonstrate how Shirofune's advanced tools can help our customers streamline their advertising efforts and achieve measurable, long-term success.”

Powered by a combination of human intelligence and AI, Shirofune's platform automates daily ad management tasks, including budgeting, bidding, and performance analysis, across major platforms like Google Ads, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Ads, LinkedIn, Microsoft Advertising, Pinterest, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter). At eTail East, Shirofune will demonstrate how its integrated tools can streamline advertising efforts and drive efficiency:



AI-Driven Budget and Bid Management : Shirofune automates campaign-level daily budgets and bid amounts, optimizing for maximum performance based on set targets like ROAS.

Advanced Performance Analytics : Shirofune's Change Analysis report automatically analyzes performance shifts and offers insights in natural language, reducing the need for manual comparison.

Enhanced Targeting and Time Savings : With Shirofune's detailed bidding and targeting algorithms, advertisers can fine-tune their campaigns with precision, saving time and boosting ROI. Improvement Suggestion Feature: Shirofune identifies keywords and search queries that inflate costs without delivering the desired results. It automatically lists these keywords and queries for exclusion or review and recommends additional keywords likely to improve performance. The feature also recommends excluding high-cost keywords and incorporating negative keywords, which reduces unnecessary expenses and allows ad campaigns to operate with a higher ROAS.

Shirofune's automated bidding feature has proven to be particularly effective with recent integrations with Amazon Ads and Microsoft Advertising. Within just one to two weeks of implementation, over 90% of adopting companies have seen significant improvements in advertising cost of sales (ACoS)/ROAS.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit .

