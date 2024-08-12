Westwood Hires Chris Doran As Head Of ETF Distribution & National Accounts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Highly experienced senior sales leader Doran underscores Westwood's commitment to further expanding its exchange-traded fund (ETF) platform

Doran has a 25-year proven track record in sales in the intermediary

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group (“Westwood”) (NYSE: WHG), today announced that Chris Doran has joined the company as Head of ETF Distribution and National Accounts. Doran will report to Dave Linton, Managing Director and Head of Distribution at Westwood. The addition of Doran further reinforces the company's commitment to expanding its ETF platform and suite of products.

In April 2024, Westwood launched its first exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSE: MDST), and launched its second ETF, the Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ: WEEI), in May 2024. Westwood aims to provide innovative investment tools in a variety of packages, that fit within its diversified suite of strategies, which includes U.S. Value, Multi-Asset, Real Assets, Alternatives and Managed Investment Solutions. The ETF structure offers distinct advantages to clients, including intra-day liquidity, transparency and tax efficiency.

“Chris Doran brings a wealth of experience and relationships in the ETF space and we are delighted to welcome him to our team,” said Brian O. Casey, CEO of Westwood.“His track record of building and leading high-performing sales teams, developing sales strategies and fostering strategic partnerships with clients, we believe, will be invaluable as we continue to grow our ETF business and expand the reach of our existing mutual funds and separately managed accounts.”

Doran has a robust career spanning over 25 years in the financial services industry and has served as a key figure in the early adoption and growth of ETFs. In 2005, he joined PowerShares Capital Management ETFs (presently Invesco ETFs) as the Eastern Sales Manager to help build and manage the company's sales team. Next, he served as Head of PowerShares' Capital Management National Retail Sales at Invesco. Most recently, Doran served as Managing Director at SEI, where his role involved engaging and cultivating relationships with key individuals and organizations.

“I am excited to join the Westwood team and contribute to its long-standing legacy within the investment and wealth management space,” said Doran.“With the launch of Westwood's first two ETFs this year, we are entering a new era for the company and I am eager to play a key role in shaping and expanding this dynamic segment of our business."

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Founded in 1983, Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi Asset, Energy & Real Assets, Income Alternatives, Tactical Absolute Return and Managed Investment Solutions, which are available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com .

Westwood ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA). Northern Lights Distributors and Westwood ETFs (or Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.) are separate and unaffiliated.

Northern Lights Distributors, LLC does not provide tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor before making any decisions or taking any action based on this information.

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 877.944.0755 . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

