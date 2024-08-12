Synchronoss Technologies To Present At The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR) , a global leader and innovator in Personal Cloud platforms, today announced that Jeff Miller, President and CEO, and Louis Ferraro, CFO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti August Virtual Investor on August 15, 2024. The Company's presentation will begin at 11:30 AM ET and the webcast will be available on the Synchronoss Investor Relations website here , or directly here .



To register for the presentation or one-on-one, please visit .

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at .

