Navigate360 Launches Free Self-Harm Intervention Tool For K-12 Schools Nationwide

In response to recent tragic events and the escalating mental crisis among students, Navigate360 announces a commitment to partner with across America in a pledge to achieve Zero Incidents of Self Harm . Navigate360 will provide all schools that sign up with Digital Threat Detection for G-Suite or Microsoft Office, focused on Self-Harm Alerts, at no cost. Recognizing that the increasing rates of self-harm and among students cannot continue, Navigate360 is committed to a mission of zero incidents across the country and partnering with schools to provide the technology and training needed to keep kids in their communities safe.

Only 48% of our nation's public schools reported that they can effectively provide mental health services to all students who need them 58% of schools reported an increase in students seeking mental health services

The data are all too often part of tragic headlines, and Navigate360, in partnership with school leaders, is dedicated to shaping a better future – one where students are confident, safe, and supported. CEO of Navigate360, JP Guilbault, said the following about this important initiative:

“As a parent of five, I've seen the struggles our youth are encountering first-hand. Parents, coaches, teachers, counselors see these challenges daily, and in a time where educators are confronted with an escalating epidemic of mental health issues, including self-harm and suicide among students, they need the tools and resources to reach kids in need.

To support our educators and protect our students, we are proud to introduce the Together for Zero Pledge and express our commitment to provide schools with Navigate360 Self-Harm Alerts at no cost along with the support of Navigate360 expertise to help develop intervention strategies. This innovative tool scans G-Suite and Microsoft interactions to identify students at risk for self-harm or suicide, enabling swift implementation of support and services to ensure their safety and well-being.

Together, we can create a culture of safety and well-being in our school communities. We must do better – for our educators and, most importantly, for our students.”

Through this initiative, schools can sign up to gain access to Self-Harm Alerts and the support of the leading provider of holistic safety and well-being solutions. This tool's advanced machine learning and evolving language models scan digital communications on school-owned computers, equipping schools to take a proactive approach to solving this problem and meeting students where they are – online.

In an era where students primarily communicate digitally, it is essential that our detection methods evolve accordingly. Self-Harm Alerts makes it possible to identify at-risk students early and connect them with the necessary support and resources. Through Navigate360's Together for Zero Pledge, schools can safeguard student mental health and join in the movement to ensure a safer and more supportive school environment.

Why Sign Up for Self-Harm Alerts?

Early Detection: Identify signs of self-harm or distress in student communications early, allowing timely intervention.

Supportive Environment: Create a safer and more supportive school atmosphere where students feel heard and cared for.

Advanced Technology: Leverage cutting-edge machine learning for accurate and efficient threat detection.

Collective Impact: Join a network of schools committed to preventing self-harm and promoting student well-being.

Empowerment: Equip counselors and administrators with the information needed to act swiftly and effectively.

Together, Everyone Can Make a Difference

Navigate360 understands that schools across America need to unite against self-harm. With their Together for Zero Pledge, they are committing to leading the way in a collective effort to protect all students and ensure no one feels unheard or alone. School leaders are responsible for what is said and done on their campus, and by being a part of this movement they can activate their community to increase awareness, responsibility, and response – all moving them forward on a path to zero incidents with Navigate360.

For more information, visit the Navigate360 website today .

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is dedicated to advancing student health and safety through innovative solutions addressing today's challenges. Their mission is to lead the way toward a future with zero incidents of self-harm in schools by providing tools and support to protect and nurture student well-being.

