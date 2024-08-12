New National Chuck E. Cheese Fun Pass Membership Program Offers Unlimited Visits For As Low As $7.99 A Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Families can now enjoy unlimited visits to Chuck E. Cheese year-round with a low monthly fee.

Three membership tiers are available, offering 40 to 250 games per visit,

plus 20% to 50% off most food and drinks. Two-Month Fun Passes with the same benefits start at $49.99.



IRVING, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese has introduced the first-ever nationwide, unlimited-visit monthly membership program for family entertainment centers. The brand announced the extension after a very successful Summer Fun Pass season and per strong consumer demand, selling more than 350,000 passes to date. The new program allows families to visit Chuck E. Cheese as often as they want, play up to 250 games per day, and enjoy discounts of up to 50% off on most food and drinks, plus various other benefits to help families spend more time together and save money.

For a low monthly fee starting at $7.99, automatically charged to their credit card, parents can bring their kids to Chuck E. Cheese whenever they want and play 40 to 250 games per day. Members also receive up to 50% off on most food and drinks and enjoy a variety of surprise bonus benefits throughout the year. Passes may be used at over 470 participating Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout the U.S.

"We wanted to create a program that makes Chuck E. Cheese more affordable for families," said Mark Kupferman, Executive Vice President of Chuck E. Cheese. "Amid rising costs, our goal was to offer great value, and develop an easy, and fun solution for everyone. After nearly a year of successful testing in several markets, and great demand, we've seen firsthand how much families love it. We're thrilled to launch this program nationwide."

MONTHLY MEMBERSHIPS AND TWO-MONTH PASSES

Families can choose between two options for unlimited visits to Chuck E. Cheese. The Monthly Fun Pass Membership offers unlimited daily visits for a low, recurring monthly fee, automatically charged to a credit card, and can be canceled any time after the first 12 months. Alternatively, the Two-Month Fun Pass provides unlimited visits for two months for a one-time charge, automatically expiring after two months. Both packages offer the same benefits, with the main difference being the billing method.

"For families looking for unlimited visits over a short period, like a holiday break or summer, the Two-Month Pass is a perfect fit," continued Kupferman. "For those who love the idea of visiting year-round, the Monthly Membership is an outstanding choice. Both options provide incredible value and endless fun."

AVAILABLE IN THREE TIERS

The new Chuck E. Cheese Fun Passes come in three tiers, offering varying levels of gameplay and discounts to suit different family needs. Notably, a single Fun Pass can be shared by a family with multiple children. The three tiers of Fun Pass are:



Bronze Fun Passes ($7.99/month or as low as $49.99* for two full months)



40 games per visit

20% discount on most food, drinks and extra games

Silver Fun Pass ($11.99/month or as low as $69.99* for two full months)



100 games per visit

30% discount on most food, drinks and extra Play Points

Gold Fun Pass ($29.99/month or as low as $139.99* for two full months)



250 games per visit 50% discount on most food, drinks and extra Play Points



All Fun Pass holders also receive the following benefits:



Games may be divided among up to six family members.

Visit once per day, as often as they like.

Passes can be used at over 450 participating Chuck E. Cheese locations in the United States and Canada**

Regular surprise bonus benefits, exclusively for Fun Pass holders.

Automatic enrollment in the new Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Club . Discounts on Trampoline Zone and Ninja Run attractions, where available.

"This is the biggest, best deal Chuck E. Cheese has ever offered," noted Kupferman. "We understand families are struggling to find affordable entertainment options outside the home right now. Our goal is to ensure every kid can be a kid, and there's no better way to achieve that than with the new Chuck E. Cheese Fun Passes."

Guests can also enjoy new entertainment with KIDZ BOP Nightly Takeover Dance Parties at Chuck E. Cheese locations nationwide, until September 9. The playlists include original music, custom remix playlists and music videos to sing and dance along to on our new interactive dance floors!

For more information on the all-new Fun Pass and to purchase, visit:

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

____________________

*In Select Markets.

** Monthly Membership not available in Canada

