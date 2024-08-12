Hopebridge Continues To Grow Autism Therapy Services By Opening A New Location In Ohio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New autism therapy location in the Dayton-Beavercreek community to offer more jobs and care for families in need

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the prevalence of autism increases and the national focus is placed on early identification and intervention, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing its innovative mix of multidisciplinary services closer to home for Dayton and Beavercreek children and families. One of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge provides nearly two decades of knowledge, experience and care to the Dayton community beginning this fall. The new Dayton-Beavercreek center will bring Hopebridge up to a total of 11 locations in Ohio.

Ohio children living with autism will receive a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including:



Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Scheduling!

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to enhance individualized therapy sessions, including classroom-like environments to work on school-readiness

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

The new Dayton-Beavercreek Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center will be located at 4139 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Beavercreek, OH 45431.

The new Ohio Hopebridge center will create more than 50 new jobs to ensure every child receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other industry professionals. Positions are available to apply at hopebridge.com/jobs .

NOW ACCEPTING NEW PATIENTS

Families interested in autism services are encouraged to submit their information here:

Already have a diagnosis? Below are additional Hopebridge Ohio locations with immediate openings:



Milford Autism Therapy Center

Mason Autism Therapy Center Middleburg Heights Autism Therapy Center

For a list of all other locations in Ohio please visit

For tours and interview requests, please contact Samantha Sandala

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory differences. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

Nearly two decades later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.



