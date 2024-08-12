Proof Of The Pudding Promotes Latosha Marks To Senior Vice President, Human Resources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LaTosha Marks, Senior Vice President, Proof of the Pudding

Proof of the Pudding logo

- Adam Noyes, CEO of Proof of the PuddingATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proof of the Pudding , a leader in food service management and catering for prestige sporting events, state-of-the-art centers, sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, today announced the of LaTosha Marks to senior vice president of human resources.Marks will continue to oversee the company's human resources strategy and is responsible for human resources operations, compensation and benefits, employee engagement, talent acquisition, management and retention, and safety and wellbeing initiatives for more than 2,000 team members nationwide.“LaTosha's unique insights and valuable industry perspective have tremendously impacted our growth and transformation,” said Adam Noyes, CEO of Proof of the Pudding.“LaTosha established data-driven HR practices, initiated the use of AI in the recruitment function and streamlined onboarding, making the entire process paperless. She has championed a 'best-in-class' employee experience and ensures we continue to build a great workforce and culture.”Marks has more than two decades of experience in human resources and change management, specializing in employee relations, leadership and management training and development, and payroll administration. With extensive expertise in labor and employment law, she excels in conflict resolution and compliance investigations.Prior to joining Proof of the Pudding in 2022, Marks held key human resources roles with Crews (Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport), Hooters of America and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and co-leads the HR Forum for Elite Catering + Event Professionals (ECEP).###About Proof of the PuddingBased in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof's passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The company's list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof's services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The company's demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, including BizBash's Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, Proof of the Pudding received investment from Bruin Capital , a global sports and entertainment investment company.

Diane Laux

Proof of the Pudding

+1 630-921-2150

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram