US Brands Show Ongoing Commitment To Amazon, With 76% Seeing Improvement In 2024 Edition Of Podean's Marketplace Indextm

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Podean , winner of Ads' Global Expansion Award, has launched the second edition of The Marketplace IndexTM , including the addition of two new regional reports. This detailed research analyzes one million data points to definitively quantify and rank the presence and performance of brands spanning 40 categories across the US, UK, Mexico, and Australia.The Marketplace IndexTM is the only comprehensive comparison of brand performance on Amazon across content, media, retail, operations, and customer service. The findings were gathered from analyzing over 40,000 ASINs on Amazon across 1,800 brands.This data was gathered via enterprise-grade tools, custom scraping, and thorough human vetting. Each criteria was weighted according to sales contribution and the comparisons and analysis took over 500 hours.“Our analysis continues to show a clear correlation between The Marketplace IndexTM scores and best-seller rankings and Amazon growth. Where“retail media” has been the focus of recent headlines, we know that optimizing efforts across every aspect of a brand's presence and performance is critical,” says Mark Power, Founder and CEO of Podean.The second edition of The Marketplace IndexTM allows you to compare year-on-year scores in the US and the UK and how brands have performed over time. Podean noted significant improvement by Nutrafol, Native, The Honest Company, and Quest Nutrition. The greatest decline was seen by Fossil and Garnier, who respectively led the Women's Beauty and Handbags categories in 2023.When looking at individual criteria, Podean found that the Skincare category continues to score the highest in content rankings, whereas Toys & Games score highest in the area of retail.Top-ranking brand data detailed in The Marketplace IndexTM is available via themarketplaceindex, with all four regional reports and detailed scores available for download. For any brands that are not included in this initiative, they can also be analyzed for free via website submission.Contact: ...About Podean:Podean is a global marketplace marketing agency and the winner of Amazon Ads Partners' 2023 Global Expansion Award. Their passion lies in helping clients unlock enduring relationships with the modern digital consumer. Managing over 200 top brands across 21 countries, Podean has local teams in North America, South America, Australia, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Their comprehensive services encompass marketplace strategy, content optimization, retail operations, and marketplace media. Podean also offers research products such as Quarterly Amazon Global Media Reports, Prime Day and Black Friday/Cyber Monday Global Media Reporting, Vendor Negotiation Guides, and regional marketplace consumer shopping research.

