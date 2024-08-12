Love On The Ballot: Political Speed Dating Hits Austin & NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Single and the City Launches New 'Date a Dem' & 'GOP' Speed Dating events for Politically-Minded Singles.

- Single and the City Founder, Amber SolettiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NYC/Austin based event company, Single and the City , introduces two new politically themed speed dating events: 'Date a Dem' and "GOP' (Repub Romance) Speed Dating. These new singles events are designed to help singles match with someone who shares their political convictions, underscoring that political compatibility is a major deal-breaker when it comes to dating and relationships."Society has been conditioned to believe that you don't discuss politics, but I believe it's imperative to understand your potential matches' political views from the get-go to determine compatibility," says Single and the City Founder, Amber Soletti. "Imagine investing even just three to five "dates" before the topic of politics arises only to find out that you are both on completely different pages. These events allow singles to take politics out of the equation.”These new speed dating events will be introduced starting in September in New York City, and in October in Austin, specifically tailored for the 30-45 age demographic with plans to roll out throughout the year, and expand the offerings to include additional age groups.“Date a Dem” Speed Dating is for singles tired of swiping left on profiles that scream MAGA and where "progressive hearts collide faster than a Presidential ticket change." At this event, enthusiasts of social and economic equality, who were once ridin' with Biden and are now thrilled for Kamalot, have the opportunity to sign up and meet up to 15 other "Never Trump" singles over 3-5 minute speed dates and receive any mutual matches the same evening of the event, "because nothing says romance like a shared disdain for FOX 'News' and Tucker Carlson."“GOP” (Repub Romance) Speed Dating is calling on supporters of the MAGA movement to come together for an evening of cocktails and conversations with like-minded individuals, offering a chance for connections that are "faster than the spread of so-called 'fake' news." Right-leaning singles are encouraged to sport their finest American flag pins, refine their patriotic one-liners, and gear up to encounter their conservative counterparts who are dedicated to "Make dAting Great Again." The event promises an atmosphere free from debates on border security, gun rights, environmental policies, or the overturning of Roe v. Wade, focusing solely on unadulterated“patriotism.”Dates / Times / Locations / Price:New York City:Weds 9/18 7pm: Date a Dem (30-45) @The Rose: 160 W 25th St, New York, NYWeds 9/25 7pm: GOP Speed Dating (Repub Romance) (30-45) @The Rose: 160 W 25th St, New York, NYAustin, TX:Weds 10/23 7pm: Date a Dem ( 30-45) @Hideaway Kitchen & Bar: 4323 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road Austin, TX 78744Weds 11/13 7pm: GOP Speed Dating (30-45) @Hideaway Kitchen & Bar: 4323 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road Austin, TX 78744Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at SingleAndTheCityAbout Single and the City:Single and the City is revolutionizing the dating experience for savvy, city-dwelling singles. Our unique approach focuses on themed parties and events centered around people's dating deal-breakers - think physical, professional, political preferences, and more. By bringing together singles based on shared interests, backgrounds, and quirks, Single and the City achieves higher match rates than traditional events solely based on age range. Whether attending themed singles parties, speed dating, or networking events, we are setting up singles to meet the love of their night and maybe more.Learn more at SingleAndTheCity.

