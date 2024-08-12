Chery UAE Launches Exclusive Trade-In Campaign

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 12 August 2024 - Chery, in partnership with AW Rostamani the official distributor of Chery in UAE, is pleased to launch an exclusive trade-in campaign, inviting car owners to upgrade to newer, more advanced models with great ease and confidence.

This campaign offers a seamless trade-in process, where customers can exchange their current for the latest Chery models under exceptional terms.

Up to AED 10,000 extra on trade-ins is applicable to any make or model. This generous initiative, aimed at making luxury more attainable, is scheduled to run for a limited one-week period, ending on August 15th campaign highlights Chery's commitment to enhancing the automotive experience by simplifying the upgrade process, building customer trust, and making luxury vehicles more accessible through competitive trade-in values.

Straightforward and transparent trade-ins are supported by a team of experts who conduct detailed assessments and provide fair valuations. This approach empowers customers to make informed decisions, free from the usual hassles associated with selling their vehicles independently. Additionally, it allows them to enjoy the full spectrum of Chery's advanced features, innovative technology, and stylish design, within the modern standards of luxury and convenience.

Situated on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah and Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, Chery UAE's premier flagship showrooms display every model from its cutting-edge lineup and contain fully-equipped servicing facilities for all maintenance needs.