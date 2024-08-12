Passenger Numbers On Baku And Absheron Region Buses Rise 6.5%
From January to July 2024, bus services on regular routes in
Baku city and the Absheron region transported 235,058 million
passengers, according to the Azerbaijan Land transport Agency
(AYNA), Azernews reports.
This figure represents a 6.5% increase compared to the same
period in the previous year. For reference, during January to July
2023, the number of passengers transported was 220,732 million.
This growth in passenger numbers indicates a rising demand for
public transportation in the region, reflecting both increased
urban mobility and potentially improved service levels. The data
suggests that the public transport system is effectively meeting
the needs of its users and highlights a positive trend in the
region's transit sector.
