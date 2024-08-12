AZAL Recommends Purchasing Air Tickets From Baku To Nakhchivan And Back In Advance
Date
8/12/2024 8:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Due to the upcoming end of the summer holidays and the start of
the school year, an increase in demand for flights en route
Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku is expected. Azerbaijan's national air
carrier, AZAL, advises all passengers planning to travel on this
route to purchase their tickets in advance.
Currently, more than 20 flights are operated daily en route
Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku. If required, the number of flights in this
direction will be increased.
During peak travel periods, passenger volume and flight demand
are typically high. To secure the preferred departure time and
avoid potential inconveniences, the airline strongly recommends
that passengers purchase their tickets as early as possible.
It's important to note that civil aviation operations follow a
specific plan that includes flight schedules, aircraft preparation,
safety checks, and other essential tasks.
In July alone, AZAL operated 745 flights to Nakhchivan due to
high demand, serving more than 85,000 passengers.
Flight tickets can be booked on the airline's official website
, via the mobile app or purchased at AZAL ticket
offices.
For any additional questions, passengers can contact the call
center via email at [email protected] or reach out through
WhatsApp at +994(55) 204 65 54.
MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108544425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.