President Ilham Aliyev Offers Condolences To Brazilian Counterpart Over Plane Crash
Date
8/12/2024 8:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
expressed his condolences to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula
da Silva following a plane crash in the state of São Paulo, which
resulted in numerous casualties, Azernews
reports.
The letter reads:“We were deeply shocked by the news of
numerous casualties resulting from the crash of a passenger plane
in the state of São Paulo.
In these difficult times, I share your grief. In light of this
tragedy, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend
my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the
victims, and the friendly people of Brazil.”
MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108544424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.