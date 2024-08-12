عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Offers Condolences To Brazilian Counterpart Over Plane Crash

8/12/2024 8:09:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed his condolences to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following a plane crash in the state of São Paulo, which resulted in numerous casualties, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:“We were deeply shocked by the news of numerous casualties resulting from the crash of a passenger plane in the state of São Paulo.

In these difficult times, I share your grief. In light of this tragedy, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the friendly people of Brazil.”

AzerNews

