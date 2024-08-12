Ukraine Can Use Weapons Provided By Germany At Its Discretion Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Weapons provided by Germany to Ukraine become the property of Ukraine from the moment of their transfer and Kyiv can use them as it deems necessary and correct.

German Defense spokesperson Arne Collatz said this at a briefing on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

For the German Defense Ministry, there is no question of the legality of actions in the Kursk region: international law provides for the possibility of conducting military operations on the territory of the aggressor country for the sake of protecting one's own state, Collatz said. Therefore, according to him, this does not provide for any special conditions for the use of weapons provided by the Bundeswehr.

"After the weapons from Germany were handed over to Ukraine, they already belong to Ukraine, they are Ukrainian weapons... There are no obstacles, so Ukraine is free to choose its options," the officer said, adding that Ukraine is obliged to comply with international law.

Collatz clarified that the use of long-range weapons is a different, political issue.

