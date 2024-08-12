Saily Is Now Offering New Global Esim Data Bundles For Seamless Travel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) smarter, not harder: New

eSIM bundles take the hassle out of roaming

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Saily - a new global eSIM app - announces the launch of eSIM bundles designed to simplify travel connectivity. With the increasing adoption of eSIMs in the travel market, Saily now offers more choices and value to its customers. Users can enjoy affordable data access, with prices starting at just €4.99 per 1GB for the Europe bundle.

Global travelers can choose from eight new Saily eSIM bundles. These wide-ranging plans provide data access in various regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, the Caribbean Islands, and Asia. Bundle options range from 7 to 180 days in duration and offer data allowances from 1GB up to 100GB.

"We recognize a rising demand from our users - many are taking extended trips involving multiple destinations. That's why we've introduced these international plans to cater to their needs. Our eSIM bundles make travel less of a hassle and more cost-effective, allowing our customers to connect to the internet in multiple countries with ease," says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily .

Travel more for less: Unveiling the user-friendly features of Saily

In addition to our international bundles, Saily offers plans specifically designed for individual countries. These plans provide flexibility and options tailored to meet your specific travel needs.

Saily's country-specific plans offer a range of data options (1GB, 3GB, 5GB, 10GB, 20GB) for travelers seeking flexibility and affordability.

One of Saily's standout features - one eSIM for all countries - eliminates the need to reinstall or reconfigure eSIMs as you move from one country to another. This unique advantage guarantees a seamless experience for users.

Additionally, Saily offers a quick setup process and 24/7 chat support to assist you whenever needed. With just one Saily eSIM, you can easily purchase and switch between different plans in various countries.

About Saily

Saily is an affordable, user-friendly, and sustainable eSIM service that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and global coverage. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN - the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: saily .

SOURCE Saily