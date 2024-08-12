Ribbon's 2023 Sustainability Report Details Progress On ESG Goals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Meets key environmental milestone ahead of schedule

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a global provider of real time communications and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today released its 2023 sustainability report . The report highlights Ribbon's continued efforts in achieving its sustainability initiatives, and its success in delivering enhanced access, connectivity, and network security to customers in more than 140 countries.

"Customers are increasingly taking ESG objectives, which include social, compliance and environmental factors, into consideration when making purchasing decisions," said Patrick Macken, CLO and EVP, Ribbon. "I'm proud of the work the team has done to make improvements in several areas, many of which also positively impact our operational expenses."

Ribbon was able to achieve its emissions reduction target seven years early, facilitated by a deliberate 26% cut in electricity consumption over six years and boosting its renewable electricity consumption to 10% of total electricity use.

As always, the company reported on the latest status of its 'Three by 30' targets:



Reduce direct carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 (Scope 1+2 CO2e, from a base year of 2018)

33% reduction in Scope 1+2 CO2e emissions compared to 2018.

Increase women in management to 30% of all management roles to be held by women by 2025

17% of management roles were held by women in 2023.

Achieve 30% of our Tier 1 suppliers audited with zero major non-conformances against Ribbon's Supplier Audit Protocol by 2025. 21% of our Tier 1 suppliers were audited against our Supplier Code of Conduct in 2023 by independent external auditors.

"We are making good progress towards our 'Three by 30' targets although more progress is needed against our diversity goals. Last year, 26% of our new hires were women, including Chief Marketing Officer Joni Roberts , and we promoted a number of women into management or into higher positions within management," Mr. Macken added. "We continue to work on accelerating our velocity in hiring more women and elevating them into leadership positions."

