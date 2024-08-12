Türkiye announces restoration of access to Instagram following 9-day ban

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Türkiye announced the restoration of access to Instagram, following a nine-day block that had been imposed due to the platform’s failure to meet Turkish legal and regulatory requirements. The ban, which started on August 2, was initially triggered by accusations that Instagram had blocked condolence posts related to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Turkish officials had expressed frustration over the platform’s alleged non-compliance with local laws and sensitivities surrounding recent political events.



Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed the lifting of the access block, stating that negotiations with Instagram had led to an agreement. Instagram, now part of Meta, has committed to cooperating with Turkish authorities by adhering to local legal standards, including those related to catalog crimes. These crimes encompass serious offenses such as murder, sexual assault, drug trafficking, and torture, which Turkiye wants to be monitored and managed more effectively on the platform.



The block had sparked considerable unrest among Instagram’s extensive user base in Turkiye, where the platform ranks fifth globally with over 57 million users. The ban had disrupted communication for users and small businesses reliant on Instagram for their operations and customer outreach. Uraloglu emphasized that the agreement with Instagram would enhance security in the digital environment, improve legal compliance, and protect user rights, marking a significant step towards a more balanced and fair approach to internet regulation.



Meta has agreed to comply with Turkish regulations by ensuring prompt removal of posts that involve serious crimes or “terrorism propaganda,” as defined under Turkish law. This commitment aims to address the concerns that led to the ban and restore access to users. Internet monitor NetBlocks reported that Instagram access is now being restored across Turkiye’s main internet providers, concluding what has been the longest social media platform ban in the country in recent years.

