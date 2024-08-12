Ibml, RT Lawrence Join Forces To Deliver Integrated Payment Processing Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New partnership expands lockbox services, remittance processing, providing a complete solution to end users

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ibml , a global leader in high-volume, mission-critical intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions, today announced its new partnership with RT Lawrence , a key provider of payment processing solutions, to provide robust integrated payment processing solutions and services to customers in the U.S.

This collaboration allows customers to purchase an integrated, best-of-breed solution from RT Lawrence, encompassing digitization, remittance solutions, and payment processing lockbox services. Additionally, this partnership ensures seamless integration between products, delivering reliable and consistent outcomes with minimal downtime for end users.

Utilizing the FUSiON HD, RT Lawrence customers can consolidate infrastructure, accelerate processes, and achieve superior performance through digital transformation. By digitizing paper-based business inputs, including invoices, checks, purchase orders, and loan agreements, customers across industries can extend their services and reach wider markets, managing large volumes of documents in a single, accelerated workflow.

"We're excited to work with RT Lawrence to future-proof business operations, maximize data extraction efficiency, and expand services for our customers," said Newt Higman, Chief Revenue Officer at ibml. "This partnership extends our mission to reduce the amount of manual labor required by our customers to operate aging legacy systems, replacing them with modern, profitable lockbox and remittance processing solutions and services for their clients. We're glad we can continue to innovate and reach new customers together."

Visit our site for more information about the FUSiON HD High Volume Document Scanner and our commitment to provide end users with comprehensive payment processing lockbox services and a complete remittance solution.

About ibml

ibml is the world-class market leader in high-volume, mission-critical intelligent document processing solutions. Through the power of speed, intelligence and unsurpassed experience, ibml helps organizations extract valuable information from large volumes of complex documents and accelerate it for immediate use in business applications. The world's largest enterprises in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, government and BPOs rely on ibml to help overcome their core information management challenges. With a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and services, ibml products can be found in over 80% of the world's top mailrooms and in more than 46 countries. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Megan Noorman

Zen Media

[email protected]

SOURCE ibml