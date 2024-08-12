Trailbreaker Expands Watchtower Zone Gold Anomaly To 350M X 200M Along A 3Km Gold Trend At Castle Rock Property

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce that recent surface sampling at the Watchtower zone has outlined a continuous (Au)-in-soil anomaly covering a 350 m by 200 m area. The zone trends northwest-southeast along a more extensive 3 km long gold-in-soil trend. Rock sampling from this zone returned assay values up to 2.19 g/t Au, 0.54% copper (Cu), and 6.2 g/t silver (Ag) from an outcrop with a 'wormy' quartz vein stockwork. The 'wormy' vein texture indicates a ductile deformational environment, with emplacement of quartz veining under high-temperature conditions, potentially in proximity to an intrusive body.



Surface sampling was conducted at the Castle Rock property, northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC) as follow-up exploration based on 2023 results. A total of 339 soil and 72 rock samples were collected across the property. Trailbreaker has now applied for an advanced exploration permit at Castle Rock.

The Watchtower zone was discovered in 2023 through systematic soil sampling. Follow-up sampling in 2024 shows the potential scale of this zone. The Watchtower soil anomaly is oblique to the Heart zone and may interconnect at the southern extents of these anomalies. Mineralization at the Heart zone is hosted by Jurassic granodiorite dykes emplaced along a regional-scale structure. The Watchtower zone may represent a buried intrusive center similar to the Heart zone.

Infill soil sampling at the Kokummi zone, southeast of the Heart zone, indicates continuity of the Au-in-soil trend over an 850 m strike extent with a 250 m width. The Kokummi zone occurs along a north-northwest striking fault near its contact with the Kokummi stock. 'Wormy' quartz veining with potassic alteration selvages occur in this zone, together with anomalous Cu values from rock sampling, indicating that a potential buried intrusion may be the source of the Au-in-soil anomaly.

First-pass prospecting was conducted at the Moakwa zone, on the eastern side of Castle Rock property, where elevated Au values from moss-mat sampling were returned in 2023. Numerous rock samples were taken over an 800 m strike extent, returning anomalous Cu assays up to 0.282% . Anomalous copper-in-rock values at the Moakwa zone indicate potential for further mineralization at the Castle Rock property.

"The work at the Castle Rock property continues to show potential for multiple zones of mineralization across the property. In particular, the robust soil anomaly outlined at the Watchtower zone indicates that two potential zones, the Heart and Watchtower zones, may occur subparallel and in close proximity to one another." – Daithi Mac Gearailt









Figure 1: Au-in-soil anomaly and 2024 rock sample results at the Watchtower and Heart zones.









Figure 2: Examples of 'wormy' quartz veins. Left: from the Watchtower zone (sample ID: 3871962), which assayed 2.19 g/t Au, 0.54% Cu, and 6.2 g/t Ag. Right: from the Kokummi zone (sample ID: 3871973) displaying potassic alteration on selvages and strong quartz-sericite alteration of the rock groundmass and assay results of 0.07% Cu.



About the Castle Rock property

The Castle Rock property covers 3,108 hectares of land on northern Vancouver Island, approximately 70 km northwest of Campbell River, BC. It was acquired by Trailbreaker in 2022 and consolidated through an option agreement. Trailbreaker conducted initial exploration assessment work in 2022 and followed up with a second surface exploration program in 2023.

The claims cover five BC Minfile occurrences located along a district-scale structure that is >5 km-long, with newly identified gold ± copper-enriched intrusions. These Minfile occurrences represent relatively new discoveries, mostly due to access created by recent logging activity.

Northern Vancouver Island is host to several large Cu-Au porphyry deposits, including Northisle Copper and Gold's Hushamu deposit (Inferred resource of 5.57 Moz AuEq)3, and BHP Billiton's past producing Island Copper porphyry copper deposit (produced >2.7 B lb Cu and >1.0 Moz Au) 3.

At the Castle Rock property, gold is dominantly hosted by Jurassic granodiorite dykes which have been emplaced along a regional-scale fault zone separating Lower to Middle Triassic Daonella Bed sedimentary rocks from Upper Triassic Karmutsen Formation basalts.

About Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

