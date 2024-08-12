Parazero Received Order From A Leading Tier-One Defense Company For 50 Drone Safety Systems For Military Operational Use

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "Company” or“ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, announced today a partnership with a Tier 1 leading defense OEM company to adapt and integrate its cutting-edge drone safety system for operational military and medical missions use. The Company received the first order as part of a wider collaboration that aims to enhance the efficiency and safety of medical field mission's deliveries, particularly in critical and remote areas.

In the initial phase, ParaZero will provide 50 systems to the customer for a testing phase, during which time ParaZero will develop and validate the necessary adaptations for the medical delivery system. Upon successful completion of the testing phase, the customer plans to purchase additional hundreds of systems for a pilot program. These stages are expected to be completed by the end of 2024, after which the adapted systems will enter commercial production for operational use by this customer and other customers. The Company's ultimate goal is to develop a scalable, cost-effective production system that can be deployed widely, ensuring that medical deliveries are safer, faster, and more reliable.

ParaZero's renowned drone safety systems, initially developed for defense and commercial applications, will be adapted and integrated to meet the unique mission and operational field requirements for medical operations. This initiative underscores the Company's commitment to enter defense markets, as well as leveraging its technology to save lives and improve healthcare logistics.

Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero, stated: "We are excited to collaborate with our defense partners to adapt our drone safety system for medical use. This partnership highlights the synergy between ParaZero's innovative technology and the defense industry. By combining forces, we aim to revolutionize medical logistics, making critical medical supplies more accessible in emergencies and remote locations. We believe that this has a huge potential both in the military medical delivery and for commercial deliveries of medical aid.”

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero ( ) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms and for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS.

