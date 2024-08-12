Plus Therapeutics Presents Positive Interim Respect-LM Phase 1 Data For Leptomeningeal Metastases At 2024 SNO/ASCO CNS Metastases Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Respect-LM dosing shows continued feasibility and safety of up to 44 mCi of intrathecal Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda



High absorbed radiation doses, mean circulating tumor cell reductions, and median overall survival of 12 months continue to show clinical promise

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (“Plus” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, presented data in a podium presentation updating the progress of its ReSPECT-LM clinical trial of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda (Rhenium Nanoliposome, 186RNL) in leptomeningeal disease (LM). The data were presented at the 2024 Society for NeuroOncology (SNO)/American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) CNS Metastases Conference August 8-10, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

The presentation, titled,“Phase 1 Dose Escalation of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda (Rhenium Nanoliposome, 186RNL) for the Treatment of Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM): Ongoing Clinical Study Update for Initial Safety and Feasibility,” provided a safety and efficacy update on the single dose trial for the first 4 cohorts (n = 16 patients). The trial is currently enrolling in Cohort 5. The study was presented by Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Kolitz/Zachry Endowed Chair Neuro-Oncology Research; Co-Leader, Experimental and Developmental Therapeutics Program, University of Texas Health, San Antonio.

Key ReSPECT-LM highlights through Cohort 4:



16 patients were treated: 8 patients had a breast cancer primary diagnosis, 4 patients had a lung cancer primary diagnosis, and 4 patients had a mix of other primary cancers

There were no dose limiting toxicities through cohort 4 and the maximum tolerated dose or maximum feasible dose was not reached

We observed a linear increase in absorbed radiation dose to the spinal fluid and ventricles and cranial subarachnoid space over 4 cohorts

In cohort 4, the mean average absorbed radiation dose to the ventricles and cranial subarachnoid space was 156 Gy vs. 1 Gy to the spleen

The majority of adverse events (AEs) across all 4 cohorts were mild or moderate and unrelated or unlikely related to the study drug

There was a mean reduction of CSF circulating tumor cells (CTCs) of 53% at 28 days post treatment vs. baseline (CTCs only performed on only Cohorts 1-3 as testing was commercially unavailable during Cohort 4) Median overall survival for Cohorts 1-4 was 12 months with 8 of 16 patients alive at the time of analysis



“The ReSPECT-LM Phase 1 dose escalation study continues to show feasibility, safety, and a response in circulating tumor cells in LM patients treated with Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda,” said Dr. Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D.,“Furthermore, a median overall survival rate of 12 months is very encouraging and is consistent with the high doses of absorbed radiation delivered and the mean circulating tumor cell reduction we have observed.”

The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda for the treatment of LM. The FDA has also granted Orphan Drug designation to Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda for the treatment of LM in breast cancer patients.

The ReSPECT-LM clinical trial is funded in part, by a 3-year, $17.6 million grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas . Additional information about the ReSPECT-LM trial can be found here .

About Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM)

LM is a rare complication of cancer in which the primary cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and leptomeninges surrounding the brain and spinal cord. All malignancies originating from solid tumors, primary brain tumors, or hematological malignancies have this LM complication potential with breast cancer as the most common cancer linked to LM, with 3-5% of breast cancer patients developing LM. Additionally, lung cancer, GI cancers and melanoma can also spread to the CSF and result in LM. LM occurs in approximately 5% of people with cancer and is usually terminal with 1-year and 2-year survival of just 7% and 3%, respectively. The incidence of LM is on the rise, partly because cancer patients are living longer and partly because many standard chemotherapies cannot reach sufficient concentrations in the spinal fluid to kill the tumor cells, yet there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically for LM patients, who often succumb to this complication within weeks to several months, if untreated.

About Rhenium ( 186 Re) Obisbemeda

Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda has the potential to reduce off target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases in the ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-LM clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit .

About the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT)

CPRIT was created by the Texas Legislature and approved by a statewide vote in 2007 to lead the Lone Star State's fight against cancer. In 2019, Texas voters again voted overwhelmingly to continue CPRIT with an additional $3 billion for a total $6 billion investment in cancer research and prevention.

To date, CPRIT has awarded over $3 billion in grants to Texas research institutions and organizations through its academic research, prevention and product development research programs. CPRIT has recruited 281 distinguished researchers, supported the establishment, expansion or relocation of 52 companies to Texas and generated over $7.66 billion in additional public and private investment. CPRIT funding has advanced scientific and clinical knowledge and provided 8.2 million life-saving cancer prevention and early detection services reaching Texans from all 254 counties. Learn more at

