Allot To Release Second Quarter 2024 Earnings And Host Conference Call On August 27, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hod Hasharon, Israel, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 9:00AM ET (2:00PM UK, 4:00PM Israel).

The unaudited results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at . The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

CONTACT: Seth Greenberg Allot +972 549222294 ... Ehud Helft Allot Investor Relations +1 212 378 8040 ...