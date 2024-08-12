ASAP Semiconductor Announces Its Status As An Approved Supplier Of Subaru Corporation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ASAP announces its status as an approved supplier of Subaru Corporation, dedicating its resources and fulfillment services to support operations.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ASAP Semiconductor is proud to announce its recent approval as a supplier for Subaru Corporation , marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to support key aerospace and defense projects across the globe with reliable, on-time delivery of parts. This begins with ASAP Semiconductor's commitment to providing crucial components for Subaru's UH-2 helicopter program, forging a new partnership between the two companies moving forward.

Subaru Corporation is a renowned multinational corporation and conglomerate that is well-respected for its presence within automobile and aerospace manufacturing. Through its aerospace division in particular, Subaru has produced various aircraft models that primarily serve military applications. One of the prominent projects currently being handled by Subaru Corporation is the UH-2 helicopter program, which aims to develop advanced rotary-wing aircraft that are suitable for demanding military and civilian applications. This program is a joint effort between Subaru and helicopter manufacturer Bell, replacing the line of UH-1 helicopters that are becoming increasingly obsolete. Subaru's aerospace division is also involved in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other sophisticated aerospace systems, showcasing its versatility and innovation in the wider aerospace sector.

ASAP Semiconductor is a prominent distributor specializing in the supply of aerospace, defense, electronics, IT hardware, and industrial components. The company operates with a commitment to providing streamlined fulfillment and dedicated procurement services, ensuring that the operational requirements of customers are efficiently handled by its team of account representatives. ASAP Semiconductor's reputation for quality assurance, competitive pricing, and timely fulfillment guarantees has made it a trusted partner for many leading companies in the aerospace and defense sectors, with various recent approvals as more industry relationships are created.

Working with an approved supplier offers numerous advantages for companies, especially those operating within industries where quality, reliability, and compliance are of the highest concern. Approved suppliers must undergo rigorous evaluation processes to verify that they meet the stringent standards set by their customers, as it assures the supplier's ability to provide consistent, high-quality products that meet or exceed specifications. Additionally, having a vetted partner simplifies the procurement process, reducing the time and effort required to fulfill project needs.

ASAP Semiconductor's status as an approved supplier for Subaru Corporation will benefit both companies. For Subaru, this partnership ensures a more reliable supply of high-quality components for their UH-2 helicopter program and other critical projects. ASAP Semiconductor's extensive inventory and account manager expertise in procurement will also enable Subaru to streamline their supply chain by reducing lead times and improving overall efficiency.

Moreover, this partnership represents a significant opportunity for ASAP Semiconductor to expand its presence in the aerospace industry, particularly in the realm of military and defense projects. By supporting a prestigious company like Subaru Corporation, ASAP Semiconductor demonstrates its capability to meet the demanding requirements of top-tier customers. This also provides a platform for future opportunities for the two companies, as Subaru Corporation continues to develop new aerospace technologies and systems.

The relationship between ASAP Semiconductor and Subaru Corporation is not just about supplying parts; it is about fostering a partnership based on mutual trust and shared goals. ASAP Semiconductor is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service, ensuring that all components supplied are thoroughly vetted and compliant with industry regulations. This is reflected in the company's AS9120B, ISO 9001:2015, and FAA AC 00-56B accreditation, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in all operations.

ASAP Semiconductor's approval as a supplier for Subaru Corporation marks the beginning of a relationship between these two companies, contributing to overarching industry goals of innovation, efficiency, and excellence. ASAP Semiconductor looks forward to a long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnership with Subaru Corporation, contributing to the success of their critical projects and operations.

About ASAP Semiconductor

Established in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor is a leading distributor of electronic , aerospace, and hardware components that cater to a diverse set of customers, including the US Department of Defense, allied nations, Fortune 1000 companies, original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and major air carriers. The company is renowned for its expansive inventory, leading customer service, and commitment to quality assurance. To learn more about the company and its range of offerings, please visit .

