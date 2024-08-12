Greenland: Among The Top 30 Companies In Social Investment In Colombia For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ENVIGADO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA , August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The GreenLand Business Group has once again been recognized among the top 30 companies with the best social investment practices in Colombia, according to the 2023 Private Social Investment Index (IISP).

This recognition, earned for the third consecutive year, highlights GreenLand's commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of communities within its areas of influence.

GreenLand Excels in Investment Management and Community Support

During the eighth edition of the IISP, held on July 18 and 19 at the Private Social Investment Summit in Bogotá, GreenLand received special recognition in the categories of Investment Management and Targeting.

The Investment Management category acknowledges the company's efforts in planning, investing, evaluating, and reporting on its social investment activities.

The Targeting category, on the other hand, highlights GreenLand's actions aimed at supporting vulnerable and rural populations.

GreenLand's Significant Impact on Communities

In 2023, GreenLand invested over COP 16 billion in social impact projects that benefited more than 34,470 people.

These projects included training programs, housing, health, sports, and social development initiatives, significantly improving the quality of life in the communities where the company operates.

This investment reflects GreenLand's commitment to sustainability and social equity, which are fundamental pillars of its business management.

Sustainability as a Fundamental Pillar of GreenLand

For GreenLand, sustainability is not just a concept but part of its DNA that permeates all its business lines.

The business group works tirelessly to generate well-being and contribute to the socioeconomic development of the territories within its areas of influence.

This comprehensive approach has enabled GreenLand to maintain its position in the IISP for three consecutive years, standing out among 175 companies from various economic sectors evaluated in five categories: alignment, investment management, synapse, recognition, and targeting.

Commitment to the Future

The principal manager of the GreenLand Group, Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, expressed his satisfaction with this recognition:

“This achievement indicates that we are on the right path and commits us to continue strengthening our sustainability strategy.

We will continue to contribute to closing gaps in social, economic, and cultural issues, always respecting the fundamental human rights in Colombia.

We congratulate the other companies that are also part of this ranking, as they are an inspiration for building a more prosperous country for all.”

About GreenLand

GreenLand is a Colombian agribusiness group with a presence in Urabá Antioqueño and Caldas, comprising three business lines: agricultural production, industrial, and services.

GreenLand is dedicated to pursuing excellence through sustainability, implementing good agricultural practices, and cultivating well-being for all its stakeholders.



