Mcdermott Secures EPCI Contract For Gas Project Offshore Trinidad And Tobago

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation (EPCI), hook up and commissioning contract by Shell Trinidad and Tobago Limited for the Manatee field development project, located 60 miles (100 kilometers) off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

The award follows the successful delivery of the front-end engineering design, detailed engineering and long lead procurement service contracts for the project's initial design and execution planning.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will design, procure, fabricate, hook up and commission a platform and jacket. The company will also provide design, installation, and commissioning services for a 32-inch gas pipeline that will connect the platform to a gas processing facility operated by Shell. The contract scope also includes design, procurement, installation, and testing services for a fiber optic cable.



"This award leverages our unique, integrated EPCI capabilities and legacy of engineering excellence and innovation to successfully deliver large offshore platforms and complex subsea infrastructure worldwide," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "The Manatee project builds on our track record of successful project execution for Shell and exemplifies our commitment to building energy infrastructure required to meet demand."

This contract award also demonstrates our continued commitment to working in Trinidad and Tobago to support the future supply of gas to its domestic and export market.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure-empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the expected scope, execution and value of the project discussed in this press release.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

