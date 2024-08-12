Evogene Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule

The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares was at $1.00 per share or greater for the prior 10 consecutive business days. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN , TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.

Evogene established three unique tech-engines -

MicroBoost AI,

ChemPass AI

and

GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its five subsidiaries including:

