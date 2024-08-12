Gold prices stabilize as investors await US inflation data, Fed rate cut decisions

(MENAFN) On Monday, prices held steady as investors awaited key U.S. inflation reports later in the week, which are expected to provide insights into the potential extent of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September. As of 0153 GMT, spot was unchanged at USD2,425.94 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures saw a slight decline of 0.3 percent, settling at USD2,464.80. The market's focus is on the upcoming U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) to be released on Tuesday, followed by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday, both of which are crucial for determining future monetary policy.



Current projections indicate a 54 percent likelihood of a 50 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, as per the Fed's Interest Rate Monitor tool. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who generally maintains a hawkish view, acknowledged recent progress in inflation but noted that it remains "uncomfortably above" the central bank's 2 percent target and faces ongoing upward risks. This nuanced perspective from the Fed underscores the complex economic environment as market participants await more definitive data.



In the broader precious metals market, silver experienced a slight drop of 0.6 percent to USD27.29 per ounce, while platinum saw a marginal increase of 0.1 percent, reaching USD923.20. Palladium prices remained relatively stable at USD905.00 per ounce. The relatively muted movements in these metals reflect the cautious sentiment of investors as they await the critical inflation data that could influence future market trends.



