Ukrinform Presents English-Language Version Of Documentary 'Krynky'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The documentary authored by Ukrainian photojournalists Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov in the village of Krynky on the left of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, which was razed to the ground due to hostilities, is now available to foreign audiences.

The English-language version of the with English subtitles was released on Ukrinform's new YouTube on August 9.

The documentary shows unique shots from the front line on the southern axis. The film describes a month from life on the other side of the Dnipro, where an hour lasts like a day, and a day seems like eternity, where 70 guided aerial bombs landed every day on a small piece of Ukrainian land - the Krynky bridgehead.

The film shows real testimonies of fighters who managed to get out of hell. This is a story not only about the heroism of those who unwittingly found themselves in unbearable conditions, but also about an indescribable thirst for life.

The premiere of the documentary "Krynky. A village that no longer exists" took place on July 11 on Ukrinform's new YouTube channel.