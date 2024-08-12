Azerbaijan Olympic House In Paris Holds Meeting With Athletes-Winners

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A meeting with Azerbaijani Olympic medalists has been organized
at Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris, Azernews
reports.
The Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov,
Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, Secretary General of the National
Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev, NOC Vice-President Chingiz
Huseynzade, President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Sahil
Babayev, Olympic champions and world champions, official
representatives of many international organizations, various
countries participated in the event.
The Azerbaijani athletes who won silver and bronze medals at the
Olympic Games - boxer Alfonso Dominguez and freestyle wrestler
Giorgi Meshvildishvili, as well as members of the rhythmic
gymnastics team were greeted with applause.
It was emphasized that at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games,
Azerbaijani athletes once again demonstrated their will and
fighting spirit to the whole world. The speakers wished the
athletes who worthily represented Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympic
Games a successful career and new achievements.
The President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Sahil Babayev
stressed that the Azerbaijani athletes achieved great success at
the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games.
|When the State Flag of Azerbaijan was raised and the National
Anthem was played with each victory of the national athletes, we
all felt a sense of pride," he emphasized.
The President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation expressed
gratitude to the Azerbaijani athletes who achieved success at the
XXXIII Summer Olympic Games, to everyone who supported them, the
technical and administrative staff, and the journalists who widely
and worthily covered the victory.
He underlined that sport united us all. On behalf of the
participants of the event, S. Sahil Babayev expressed gratitude to
the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President
Mehriban Aliyeva for the great conditions and opportunities created
for the development of sports and athletes, and to the entire
Azerbaijani people for supporting the Olympians.
As part of the event, the guests of the Azerbaijan Olympic House
were presented with the editions, highlighting the Azerbaijani
culture, the country's Olympic history, as well as its athletes
taking part in the Olympic Games.
In the artistic part of the event, young singer Mardan Kazimov
thrilled the audience with the Azerbaijani songs.
Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris operated in Paris during the
2024 Summer Olympics. The victories of the Azerbaijani athletes at
Paris-2024 were celebrated there.
The 2024 Summer Olympics took place from July 24 to August 11,
in the French capital.
The Games featured football, tennis, boxing, cycling,
gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing,
taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the
debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.
A total of 48 Azerbaijani athletes competed across 17 different
programs encompassing 15 sports disciplines during the global
sporting event.
The Azerbaijani Olympic team won seven medals, including two
gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the Paris 2024.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108544276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.