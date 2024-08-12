عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Increases State-Sponsored Study Abroad For Youth

Azerbaijan Increases State-Sponsored Study Abroad For Youth


8/12/2024 7:18:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of students flying the coop annually has ramped up during the implementation of the State Program for 2022-2028, which provides youth with a top-notch education at prestigious higher education institutions abroad, Azernews reports.

This matter is reflected in the amendment to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On the approval of the state program for 2022-2026 on educating youth at prestigious higher education institutions abroad".

The decree states that up to 2,000 Azerbaijani people, or 500 per year, will be able to attend prominent foreign universities for bachelor's and master's degrees during the State Program's implementation period.

Previously, this number was 400 individuals.

MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108544274


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search