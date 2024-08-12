Azerbaijan Increases State-Sponsored Study Abroad For Youth
The number of students flying the coop annually has ramped up
during the implementation of the State Program for 2022-2028, which
provides youth with a top-notch education at prestigious higher
This matter is reflected in the amendment to the decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On the
approval of the state program for 2022-2026 on educating youth at
prestigious higher education institutions abroad".
The decree states that up to 2,000 Azerbaijani people, or 500
per year, will be able to attend prominent foreign universities for
bachelor's and master's degrees during the State Program's
implementation period.
Previously, this number was 400 individuals.
