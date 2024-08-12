(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Earthgrid Wins 2024 Startup World Cup Silicon Valley Regional Competition

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Startup World Cup, one of the biggest and richest startup pitch competitions in the world, successfully hosted its highly anticipated flagship Startup World Cup Silicon Valley Regional competition on August 1, 2024.

Out of the Top 16 finalists, Earthgrid, which develops plasma tunnel boring robots to build a network of underground utility tunnels,

became the champion. This achievement paves the way for their participation in the Startup World Cup Grand Finale to be held in

San Francisco

on

October 4, 2024

for an opportunity to win a

$1,000,000

investment prize.

The event was organized and by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm. A panel of independent venture capital investors judged the pitches of the finalists and ultimately awarded Earthgrid as the winner.

"We are delighted by the quality and enthusiasm of the entrepreneurs who were competing," said Anis Uzzaman, Founder and CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, who created the Startup World Cup competition in 2016. "Each year we are impressed by the quality of startups who apply and present. I look forward to seeing Earthgrid on the Grand Finale stage."

With more speakers to come,

Robert Herjavec

(ABC's Shark Tank Star),

Tim Draper

(Founding Partner of Draper Associates & DFJ), Suzanne DiBianca (Chief Impact Officer of Salesforce), Faye Iosotaluno (CEO of Tinder), Daniel Danker (Chief Product Officer of Instacart),and more are already confirmed to speak at the Grand Finale on

October 4th, 2024 in

San Francisco. ( )

Event Details:

Startup World Cup 2024 Grand Finale

October 4, 2024

San Francisco Hilton Union Square

Check out the Grand Finale video highlights here .

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition with the goal of bridging startup ecosystems worldwide. The competition gives startup companies from all over the world a chance to win a US

$1,000,000

prize in the form of an investment. This year, there will be approximately 100 regional events across

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Africa, and

Asia, leading up to the Grand Finale in

San Francisco

in September. Startup World Cup is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm.

About Startup World Cup 2024 Grand Finale:

The Startup World Cup Grand Finale will take place in

San Francisco,

October 4, 2024. Past Startup World Cup Grand Finale events featured prominent figures from the high-tech community, including

John Chambers

(Former CEO of Cisco),

Steve Wozniak

(Co-Founder of Apple),

Reid Hoffman

(Founding CEO of LinkedIn),

Vinod Khosla

(Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems),

Adam Cheyer

(Co-Founder of Siri),

Marc Randolph

(Co-Founder of Netflix), and

Jay Vijayan

(Former CIO of Tesla). The Grand Finale judging panels have included prominent investors from

Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, Techstars, Intel Capital, 500 Startups, GE Ventures, DFJ, Social Capital, and Index Ventures.

