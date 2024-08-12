Evogene Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Zoom call scheduled for 9:00 AM ET

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd . (Nasdaq: EVGN ) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development, announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter of 2024, on Thursday, August 22, 2024 .

Later that day, Company management, will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Israel time).

To join the conference, please register in advance:

The entire conference will be available online on the company's website a few days after.

About Evogene:

Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN ) (TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost.

Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost

AI, ChemPass AI

and

GeneRator AI. Each tech-engine

is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through strategic partnerships and collaborations, and its four subsidiaries including:

( )- developing and advancing novel microbiome-based therapeutics to treat human disorders powered byMicroBoost AI;( )developing and commercially advancing, microbiome-based ag-biologicals powered byMicroBoost AI;( ) -developing next-generation ag chemicals for effective and sustainable crop protection powered byChemPass AI;( ) - developing and marketing superior castor seed varieties producing high yield and high-grade oil content on an industrial scale for the biofuel and other industries powered byGeneRator AI.

For more information, please visit: .

