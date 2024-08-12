ROME Therapeutics To Participate In 2024 Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROME Therapeutics , a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the dark genome to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases, today announced that Rosana Kapeller, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ROME, will participate in a panel discussion at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare titled,“Case of Mistaken Identity: New Approaches in Autoimmune,” on Wednesday, August 14th at 8:00 am ET. Management will also be available for investor meetings at the conference.

ROME Therapeutics is developing novel therapies for a range of serious diseases, including autoimmune disease, cancer, and neurodegeneration, by illuminating the role of the dark genome - the vast genomic expanse beyond the traditional genes, which includes virus-like repetitive elements and non-coding sequences - in human health and disease. Leveraging the company's unprecedented data sciences platform, ROME has built a deep pipeline of therapies targeting the dark genome. To lead this exploration, ROME has assembled a team of world-class leaders in drug discovery and development across immunology, oncology, chemistry, and machine learning. ROME is based in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit .

